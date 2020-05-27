Miami Dolphins trading Minkah Fitzpatrick was the right move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made the right decision to get rid of Minkah Fitzpatrick.
When the Miami Dolphins made the decision to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers, many fans were not happy. The media had a field day with the move and more “tank” talk surfaced and darkened the black-eye they were giving the Dolphins.
In hindsight, moving the versatile child was the right move. Yes, I said child, I could have said worse. Fitzpatrick has a world of talent and he showed a lot of that in his short time with the Steelers last year but looking back, we can clearly see that Fitzpatrick just wanted out of Miami. Everything that he was reportedly whining about, was a lie.
Rewinding the clock to 2019, Fitzpatrick was reportedly complaining about how he was being used in Brian Flores’ defense. He was upset that he wasn’t being allowed to play just one position and there were reports in the mainstream media that he didn’t want to play multiple positions.
Last year, before he was traded, we were talking about Fitzpatrick’s desire to not be a team player. A year later, it is apparent that he simply didn’t want to play for the Dolphins.
And that is perfectly fine with Miami Dolphins fans.
In a new report on NFL.com, Fitzpatrick is ready to do whatever the coaches ask him to do and if that means moving around, so be it.
"“This season, just keep doing what we need to win games. If that’s [playing] corner, linebacker, whatever that may be, that’s what I’m going to do.” – NFL.com"
The Miami Dolphins received a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick and they used that selection on offensive tackle Austin Jackson. Fitzpatrick was replaced on the roster by Noah Igbinoghene and they also drafted versatile safety/corner, Brandon Jones.
Fitzpatrick was a mistake and no talent is worth the trouble when a player doesn’t want to be on the team. He didn’t want to go through a rebuild and got himself out of Miami but unfortunately for him, the Steelers were not much better than the Dolphins last year and will soon be tasked with a rebuild themselves. Maybe Minkah will whine his way out of the Steel City when that happens.
In hindsight, Miami made the right decision to get rid of Fitzpatrick. Brian Flores is building a team and that doesn’t include a player who doesn’t want to be here.