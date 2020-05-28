Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross starts food initiative to feed S. Florida
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is once again helping south Florida.
The owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, is once again taking charge to help those in need in South Florida. His latest initiative will help feed families who are in need for the next 12 months according to the press release.
Through the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the Dolphins will work with area restaurants to provide a minimum of 1,000 meals per day through the Dolphins food and beverage partner Centerplate. The meals will be distributed through a voucher that will be set up. The meals will be available at Hard Rock Stadium each weekday.
This initiative will help create local jobs with restaurants and put money back into the community as well as feeding those who are struggling at this time. The plan is to begin on June 1st and run for 12 months. At the stadium, guest services staff members will be able to return to work at HRS.
Ross, according to the release, will invest $2 million into the relief program and will try to raise an additional $1 million by “matching all dollars raised by the South Florida community and Miami Dolphins fans worldwide for a potential $4 million total impact”.
To donate, whether as a business or individual, you can visit Dolphins.com/meals.
The press release also makes note of a grant that Ross gave to John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper, Bob Brudzinski, and Don Shula’s restaurants to provide free food to first responders, Dolphins Football Unites community and those who have been impacted by COVID-19. In three weeks, they combined to provide over 35,000 meals.