Dolphins Bobby McCain talks about focus and getting ready for season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins hosted Bobby McCain on a virtual press conference Thursday.
When Bobby McCain takes the field in 2020 there are going to be plenty of new faces that he will not recognize in the Miami Dolphins locker room. At least not familiarity in person. As the Dolphins off-season continues with team meeting via Zoom conferencing, McCain made clear that last year doesn’t matter. Staying focus does.
Whether it was a question about Tom Brady not being in the division or his move to safety, Bobby McCain said none of it matters. He said you have to beat the teams that you are playing. He said it doesn’t matter what kind of momentum they had at season’s end 2019, it is all about moving forward and winning what is in front of you.
McCain said that they have been doing fair with the Zoom lessons but it doesn’t take the place of on-field work. Obviously.
Clearly the idea of building a rapport with your teammates doesn’t come with being in the trenches of a video call but instead the dirt and grime of a football field. That is something that all NFL teams are missing but hope to get back to soon.
"You’re just going to have to be ready, and you’ve got to hold yourself accountable to being a pro. You’ve got to be a pro and if you’re not, you won’t last.” – Via Miami Dolphins Zoom call."
McCain is ready and he is willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him. While there is no way to help get the new players acclimated to how coach Flores runs his team, McCain said that he expects the players to be pros and show up like they are supposed to, meaning in shape. From there, the veterans who played under Flores last year will be able to get the others up to speed. It will help to have players from the Patriots on board as well.