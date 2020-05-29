Opinion: The NFL will have games and start on time
By Brian Miller
The NFL believes they will start the season on time. They will.
At the NFL owner’s meetings a couple of weeks ago, the NFL issued a statement that they would start the season on time with no shortening of games. They were mocked by some as the national health crisis continued. The league maintained their belief but did acknowledge that they have plans just in case it can’t.
Now we are about to enter the month of June with missed OTA’s and mini camps and training camp set to start in late July, many have questioned whether or not the NFL is being realistic. They are. And soon we will see a return to the field and opening of facilities.
You don’t have to look to far to see that this is foregone conclusion barring another round and increase of the virus taking over the country. Major League Baseball is close to returning, soccer leagues are returning, the NHL is looking to jump into the playoffs and while they are all doing so with a modification of fan attendance, they are returning.
So why would the NFL not return on time? Because they may have to have a scaled-down fan attendance? The NFL remains a business and whether or not fans are in the stands doesn’t mean they won’t play. In Japan, a new app was developed that allows fans who are at home to send messages and cheers to stadium speakers to give the impression of crowd noise.
The NFL may not go that route and fans will likely be attending games with increases as the season progresses but any chance of a season not happening and not starting on time remains unlikely given the starting schedules of other pro-sports. It’s really just a matter of logistics and getting back into facilities.