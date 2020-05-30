Miami Dolphins 2020 fantasy outlook: Quarterbacks
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins have a new QB but it may not make a difference in fantasy football.
This series will break down the possible fantasy football production for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season. This series will look at the Dolphins’ QBs, RB,s WRs, TEs, and defense/ special teams.
The Miami Dolphins made a splash this offseason building a roster that could contend in the near future, but how do the 2020 Dolphins look for the upcoming fantasy season? The first determining factor will be with the quarterbacks the team chooses to deploy between Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, and possibly Josh Rosen. Here is how the three QBs hold up in fantasy football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
15th NFL season
2019 stats: 13 starts, 3,529 pass yds, 20 pass TD’S, 13 int, 243 rush yds, 4 rush TDS
Fitzpatrick is set to be the starter, and mentor, for Tagovailoa heading into the 2020 season. Fantasy wise this does not give much value for the journeyman quarterback heading into his 15th season. The Dolphins improved both the offensive line and are set to field an improved running game, which will hurt Fitzpatrick’s rushing stats. With these two key improvements, Fitzpatrick should be set for a big fantasy season, but it is unlikely that he will be the starter for the entire season with Tagovailoa waiting in the wings.
According to ESPN Fantasy Football, Fitzpatrick scored more than 20+ points in seven weeks during his 13-starts. Three of those performances came against teams that would make the playoffs in the Buffalo Bills (week 7), Philadelphia Eagles (week 13), and the New England Patriots (week 17).
Fitzpatrick should only be a spot starter in a favorable matchup and should not be drafted. However, he should be rostered if you need a possible back up or depth in SuperFlex leagues and can have two quarterbacks in your starting lineup. Expect Fitzpatrick to lose his spot and diminish his stock.
Prediction: Outside the Top 20 QBs per ESPN standard scoring.
Verdict: Do not draft outside of SuperFlex Leagues
Tua Tagovailoa
Rookie
2019 stats (Alabama Crimson Tide): 9 starts, 2,840 pass yds, 33 pass tds, 3 ints, 2 rush tds
Tagovailoa is more than likely to start the season as Fitzpatricks back up, which will hurt his value in redraft leagues. However, it is very likely he will end up as the Dolphins starter before the end of the season.
With a shortened offseason training program, less time to build chemistry with his teammates, and possible worries about his hip, it makes sense to have the 5th overall selection of the 2020 draft be a backup.
In the case that Tagovailoa is named the starter for the 2020 season, he is drafted among all formats and will have the potential to be a top-15 quarterback. Regardless if he is not named the starter, Tagovailoa should be drafted highly in Dynasty format drafts.
Prediction: Back up, Top-15 QB if he is named the starter
Verdict: Draft in all formats, if named the starter. Early draft pick in all Dynasty leagues
Josh Rosen
3rd season
2019 stats: 3 starts, 567 pass yds, 1 td, 5 ints
Rosen’s 2019 season was plagued with drops from his wideouts, bad blocking from his offensive line, and the lack of any offensive help in general. In terms of fantasy value, Rosen has zero value in redraft leagues.
However, Rosen does offer potential in dynasty leagues. With the uncertainty of his position with the Dolphins, it is highly possible that Rosen could be traded to a team in need of a backup QB that could be groomed to be the starter.
According to NFL Networks Micheal Giradi, Rosen this could be what happens with the former UCLA Bruin, as the Dolphins have field trade calls.
Teams such as the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make logical landing spots.
Rosen is worth holding on to in dynasty league formats for the simple reason that he could be moved and have value as a future starter. But, in terms of the 2020 NFL Season, Rosen has zero value and will not help your fantasy squad in the near future.
Prediction: Third-string QB, slim chance of starting.
Verdict: Draft only in Dynasty leagues.