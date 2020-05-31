History of the NFL Rookie of the Year award not on Miami Dolphins side
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not likely going to land an NFL Rookie of the Year award.
In about an hour from this posting, we will show you why this year’s Miami Dolphins draft class is not likely going to win any NFL Rookie of the Year awards but before we do, we need you to understand that the Dolphins simply don’t have the rookies that fit the parameters of what the NFL wants and desires for the award.
In history, the Miami Dolphins have had one player awarded the Rookie of the Year honor on offense. That came in 1987 when Troy Stradford won the award. Defensively, the Dolphins have had two players. Linebacker A.J. Duhe won the award in 1977 and Tim Bowens won it in 1994. Both had very good career with the Dolphins while Stradford had an underrated career with Miami.
As we think about this year’s draft class, we have to begin by looking back at history and why this years class is not likely to get much attention.
Offensively, the NFL has never handed a ROY award to an offensive lineman. It’s complete BS but the NFL likes their statistics. Since 2010, the NFL award has gone out to five quarterbacks, four running backs, and one wide receiver, Odell Beckham, Jr.
This year, Tua Tagovailoa may have had a legit shot and I suppose if he starts the season, he still might, in fact, if he did, he would be a very good candidate for the award. The last five QB’s to win the award are Kyler Murray last year, Sam Bradford, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin, III, and Dak Prescott. Of those five, Newton is a free agent that no one seems to want, Griffin is in the league but hasn’t been a full-time starter in years, Bradford hasn’t played since 2018. Maybe winning the award isn’t a good thing.
Defensively, Miami has a better chance. Three DE’s, two DT’s, and two CB’s have been awarded since 2010. The other awards went to linebackers. Miami has three rookie DE/DT’s this year.
Overall, history isn’t on the side of the Dolphins but that doesn’t mean given the opportunity, one of the Miami rookies could impress enough to walk away with the award in 2020. Check back in an hour to see why they may not have a great shot at the honor.