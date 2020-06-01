Miami Dolphins will need to decide if Robert Hunt is a guard or tackle
By Kevin Hood
Robert Hunt is a big offensive lineman but where he plays will be an interesting dilemma for the Miami Dolphins.
Is he a guard or a tackle? Robert Hunt: the impressive 6-6 mountain of a man from Louisiana-Lafayette, has been projected by almost every scout during his pre-draft process as one of the best guard prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. But when commissioner Roger Goodell read the Miami Dolphins Selection, the dolphins listed him as a Tackle—also listed by the team as a tackle on the official team site.
Using PFF stats, they graded the Right Tackle 87.1 overall for his 2019 campaign. At tackle, Hunt only allowed one sack and one hurry during his redshirt senior year. His elite overall grade, and the Miami Dolphins listing him as a tackle, I think it is a safe assumption to pencil him in to compete at Right Tackle for his rookie season.
Writing his name down in pen would be a foolish mistake, Head Coach Brian Flores showed last year he intends to put his best five on the field no matter how they find themselves listed on the roster. With hunts upside and the need to create competition at all positions, it should be a fun training camp to watch this summer.
With last year’s Starter Jesse Davis coming back for another season, Davis and Hunt will battle it out for a chance to start week one as the Dolphins starting Right Tackle. Jesse Davis has seen improvement each year for the Dolphins, and his new contract he was awarded last year shows he is also in Miami’s plans.
If Davis wins the competition this offseason, I do expect Hunt to be allowed to slide inside at Guard.