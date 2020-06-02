Father’s Day gifts for the Miami Dolphins fan
Father’s Day is nearly here. Don’t wait until the last possible moment to get dad something awesome. Instead, get him a Miami Dolphins gift.
Father’s Day is June 21. It’s time to celebrate dad for being… well, dad. For all the tidbits of knowledge given, for all the time spent… it’s time to say thanks. And there’s no better way to do that than by getting your super-fan dad a Miami Dolphins item he’ll love.
Below, you’ll find a list of items we found at Fanatics that we think dad will love. All the images are provided by Fanatics.
Let’s get started.
Miami Dolphins Nike T-Shirt
It’s always a good time for a new t-shirt, but the summer is an especially great time for a new performance t-shirt from Nike. So get dad something new to add to his wardrobe.
Get a t-shirt for $34.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Riddell Mini Helmet
This mini helmet would look great in dad’s office. It’s a complete 1/4 scale version of what the NFL’ers wear on Sundays.
Get a mini helmet for $39.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Cornhole Game Set
Dad will enjoy the weekend BBQ’s even more with a new cornhole game set.
Get a cornhole set for $119.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins New Era Hat
Dad can support his team from head to toe (in a very literal sense) with a brand new hat from New Era.
Get a hat for $33.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Grill Kit And Cooler
Dad is the master of the grill. But he also doesn’t want to go back into the kitchen to get some ice-cold beers. Get him this grill kit – with a 24-can cooler – and he’ll be as happy as he is after a win.
Get a grill kit for $179.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Nike Sideline Polo Shirt
This polo is the perfect look for dad to hit the links in. Or it’s great for watching the game, or for a casual Friday at the office, or for… well, you get it.
Get a sideline polo for $64.99 at Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Pro Line Red, White And Blue T-Shirt
This t-shirt is a great look for Fourth of July weekend, sure. But it’s also going to be a summer staple. So help dad kick it off the right way with this red, white and blue t-shirt.