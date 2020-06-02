Miami Dolphins 2020 fantasy outlook: D/St and kicker
By Pablo Rosero
An improved Miami Dolphins defense may not garner much fantasy value in 2020, but kicker Jason Sanders could.
This series will break down the possible fantasy football production for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season. This series will look at the Dolphins’ QBs, RB,s WRs, TEs, and defense/ special teams.
The Dolphins are looking to improve from a 2019 season where fans struggled to name their own team’s defensive players. However an improved roster may not produce high fantasy numbers, but
Miami Dolphins defense and special teams
2019 stats (via ESPN fantasy football): 16 games, 2 tds, 13 ints, 3 fumble recoveries, 23 sacks, 1 safety, 478 points allowed.
According to ESPN fantasy football, the Miami Dolphins ranked dead last in the league last season in terms of fantasy scoring. While fantasy success, or lack thereof, doesn’t always translate to real-life success the Dolphins made major moves this offseason.
The Dolphins made serious improvements to their defense by adding corner Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Shaq Lawson in free agency, in addition to drafting Noah Igbinoghene and Curtis Weaver in the draft. However, these additions may not mean much in terms of fantasy football production.
The Dolphins are set to face the third toughest schedule in the league with an opponent’s combined win total of .529 in 2019, according to CBS Sports. This includes facing off against top offenses such as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Buffalo Bills twice.
While the Dolphins are set to field a much more impressive defensive roster, it is hard to place real value on the Dolphins at this moment. Barring a sensational opening to the season, and proving that they can dominate teams, it’ll take a while to place the Dolphins as a starting defense in weekly fantasy formats.
As far as special teams go, Igbinoghene seems likely to be the team’s main return man alongside wideout Jakeem Grant. At Auburn, Igbinoghene had a 35.2-yard kick return average and 1 touchdown. Last season Grant had a 25.2-yard kick return average and 1 touchdown. The duo should help the Dolphins gain good field position, but have not shown enough to add extra value to this fantasy unit.
However, the team does bring value in dynasty leagues as the team is still in rebuilding and will have the ability to continue to build upon its strong foundations.
Prediction: Bottom 10 unit
Verdict: Undrafted in all redraft formats, must draft in dynasty formats. Pick up in leagues if the team gets off to a solid start, be wary of a tough midseason schedule.
Kicker Jason Sanders
3rd season
2019 stats: 16 games, 30 field goals attempted, 23 field goals made, 76.7 fg%, 3 50+ yard field goal makes, 30 extra points attempted, 29 extra points made, 96.7 xp% 1 reception, 1 receiving touchdown
Sanders had a solid 2019 season going 76.7 fg% in his second season and an astonishing 96.7 xp% made him nearly automatic after a touchdown. In fact, in his first two seasons, Sanders has only missed two extra-point attempts out of 66.
Sanders should see an improved offense that will give him many chances to kick the ball this season, and if the Dolphins play behind in many games, it could give him additional opportunities to improve his stock. While Sanders’ field goal accuracy went down in 2019, he missed only two field goals in 2018 in 20 attempts, he should bounce back in 2020.
Sanders might not be a part of a top-5 offense that will give him many extra point opportunities, but the Dolphins face enough tough defense that will give Sanders more than 30 field goal attempts, it is then on Sanders to drive them home.
As far as Sanders touchdown reception, it would be a shocker to see him score another one in 2020, but coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins staff now know they have that option in their back pockets. Don’t expect another touchdown catch from the former New Mexico Lobo kicker.
Prediction: Top-10 kicker
Verdict: Draft in all formats fantasy football leagues.