The mystery of Michael Deiter; where will the 2019 3rd round selection be placed to compete?
By Kevin Hood
The Mystery of Michael Deiter; where will the 2019 3rd round selection be placed to compete?
New additions and poor 2019 play leave fans curious as to what the 2020 season holds for Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Dieter.
Only after three seconds after the Miami Dolphins agreed on a 3 year / $3o Million deal with Miami native Ereck Flowers did the whole Miami Phan base start tweeting the end of the Wisconsin Badgers reign as the starting left guard for the Dolphins.
Ereck Flowers 64.2 overall PFF grade (33rd out of 83 guards) is a boost from the pathetic play displayed by the 2019 Miami Dolphins Offense. Michael Dieter’s overall grade of 42.5 (81st out of 83 guards) during a terrible 2019 rookie season lead to the front office investing early and often during the 2020 NFL offseason. It is hard to place much stock in his grades, especially after the firing of 2019 Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. Whose offense was labeled too hard to understand?
Deiter started all 13 games for the Wisconsin Badgers 2018 team at left guard. Where he earned an 82.2 overall grade, so allowing him to battle at left guard makes sense. But it is worth noting he started 16 games at Center while at Wisconsin. So He might be given a chance to compete with newcomer Ted Karras. Ted’s 66.5 overall PFF grade (19th out of 34 centers) is a massive upgrade at the center position, but his one year $4 million contract doesn’t give you the feeling the front office views him as a long-term option at Center.
Either way. Michael should be, at the least, a good bench player. I think this coaching staff will get a competition going at every spot. They should allow the best 5, regardless of how they are added to the roster, a chance to start.