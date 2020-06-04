Miami Dolphins coaches can finally return to the training facility
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the other NFL coaches can return to their offices on Friday.
After months of being locked out of their offices at team training facilities, NFL coaches and Miami Dolphins coaches can return to their offices starting Friday. The NFL announced the move today.
Earlier the NFL released a memo to all 32 teams giving them permission to advance to phase two of the reopening of training facilities. Last month the league allowed 75 employees to return to team offices. Whether those 75 employees worked at training centers or stadiums, the combined limit was 75 and no member of a team’s coaching staff was permitted to be one of those 75 unless they were a trainer and was currently holding rehabilitation sessions. In that case, they could only interact with those players.
Players were not allowed to return to the facility unless they were undergoing rehab. That will remain the case now and teams will not be allowed to have players at their facility.
The caveat is that teams must adhere to local and state rules regarding social distancing and stay at home orders. If for example, an NFL team has offices in a municipality where S.A.H orders are still in place, those coaches may not return to their offices.
While it may not seem fair, communication with players is still relegated for all teams to be virtual. Players will not be allowed to return to facilities until all teams are permitted by local laws to have them report.
It is a good sign that the NFL season will have a shot at progressing as needed ahead of the 2020 season but there are still a lot of people at risk of the Covid-19 pandemic.