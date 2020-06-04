Miami Dolphins historically worst trade with Cleveland Browns
One trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns stands out as the worst.
The Miami Dolphins have one trade that stands out as the worst between them and the Cleveland Browns and fans still wonder what if it hadn’t happened.
It’s not quite the level of WR Paul Warfield for QB Mike Phipps but the Dolphins certainly got the “short end of the stick” on the trade for wide receiver Jarvis Landry in 2018.
At the time, Landry was coming off a season where he caught 112 passes and posted career-high touchdowns. Since the Dolphins used the ‘franchise tag’ on Landry, it was necessary to trade him but they didn’t get “good market value” for the talented wideout.
However, he was a second-round pick in 2012 and, four years later, was traded for only a 4th round pick in 2018 and a 7th round pick in 2019.
A month later, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to extract a 3rd round pick for WR Martavis Bryant who only had 50 catches and 3 touchdowns and was one season removed from being suspended for the 2016 season due to repeated substance abuse violations.
The Dolphins made a bad trade for Jarvis Landry.
What players were selected by the Dolphins with the picks from this trade? Tight end Durham Smythe was the 4th round pick and, while still with the team, has 13 career receptions as the Dolphins backup TE. The 7th round pick was used on running back Myles Gaskins; who in his rookie year, was used sparingly even on a team with a stable of average backs.
There was really no debate the Warfield/Phipps trade was the best trade between these two teams. This one can be open to interpretation. Do you guys agree?