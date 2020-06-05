Miami Dolphins 2020 fantasy outlook: Wide Receivers
By Pablo Rosero
Multiple Miami Dolphins wideouts could help your fantasy team in 2020.
This series will break down the possible fantasy football production for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season. This series will look at the Dolphins’ QBs, RB,s WRs, TEs, and defense/ special teams.
The Miami Dolphins 2019 season started off to a rocky start, but undrafted free agent Preston Williams prospered early for the Phins. Williams’ season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in week 9.
Following Williams’ injury, DeVante Parker stepped up for the Phins and showed why the Dolphins used a first round selection on Parker in 2015. Parker and Williams could both be in for big fantasy seasons in 2020, but will any other Dolphins wideout prosper?
DeVante Parker
6th season
2019 stats: 14 starts, 72 receptions, 1202 receiving yards, 16.7 y/r avg, 9 receiving tds
Parker had a monster 2020 season and earned a contract extension for his efforts. After years of questioning when will Parker show the potential that led to him being selected in the first round, were finally answered.
According to ESPN fantasy football scoring, Parker ranked 6th in non-points per reception (PPR) scoring and 11th on PPR scoring. If Parker can remain healthy and continue to improve his skill set it would not be a shocker if he scores the same.
Parker is easily the best Dolphins player to draft in all fantasy formats and is likely to be the highest drafted. Parker should be off the fantasy board by the 6th round, in a 12-team league.
It is possible that Parker will not only be the Dolphins WR1, but that he could once again be a fringe WR1 in Fantasy in 2020. With an improved roster, Parker could benefit the most.
Prediction: Top-10 WR all formats
Verdict: Draft in all formats, top-75 fantasy players.
Preston WIlliams
2nd season
2019 stats: 7 starts, 32 receptions, 428 receiving yards, 13.4 y/r avg, 3 receiving tds
Williams showed why he deserved to be on the roster during pre-season with several standout showings. He continued this during his first 8 games prior to tearing his ACL vs the New York Jets in week 9.
According to Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Williams is set to return by week 1.
"According to a team source, Williams is on schedule in his return from November’s torn ACL. He’s not yet participating in those on-field sessions with teammates, but he is jogging and the Dolphins remain hopeful he will be ready for the regular-season opener. – Beasley and Jackson"
Williams should build off his strong rookie campaign, and if he can stay healthy all season, should be able to have 60+ catches, 1000+ receiving yards, and 5+ tds. Williams is a name to watch in all formats of fantasy football leagues.
Prediction: Top-30 WR
Verdict: Draft in all league formats
7th season
2019 stats: 4 starts, 43 receptions, 351 yards. 8.2 y/r avg, 1 receiving td
Wilson’s biggest issue since he signed with the Dolphins in 2018 is he has failed to consistently be a weapon for the offense. In two seasons Wilson has started a total of 7 games, had 742 receiving yards and 5 tds.
With the addition of Chan Gailey as the offensive coordinator and the development of Mike Gesicki, it’s hard to see Wilson as a solid fantasy player.
Prediction: Back up, not enough targets
Verdict: Undrafted in all fantasy football league formats.
6th season
2019 stats: 7 starts, 32 receptions, 416 receiving yards, 13.0 y/r avg, 2 receiving tds
Hurns saw an opportunity following Williams’ injury and he made the most in his 7 starts as Parker saw the bulk of the targets. Hurns is likely to start this season as the 4th wideout on the depth chart.
With the style of Gailey’s offense Hurns could see more playing time than Wilson, but similar to Wilson it won’t amount to much fantasy success.
Prediction: Back up, not enough targets
Verdict: Undrafted in all fantasy football league formats.
5th season
2019 stats: 2 starts, 19 receptions, 164 receiving yards, 8.6 y/r avg
Grant has never seen a large amount of work as a wideout in his past 4 seasons in the NFL. This trend is likely to continue as Grant will be seen as a kick returner more than a wideout once again.
It is possible that with the addition of Noah Igbinoghene in the draft, the Dolphins could release Grant and go with younger options at wideout and kick returner.
Prediction: Roster cut, or 3rd string
Verdict: Undrafted in all fantasy football league formats.