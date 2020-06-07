Miami Dolphins best trades with the Tennessee Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had a few trades with the Titans and Oilers over the years.
Despite a blockbuster trade in 2019, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers have not had any significant trades through history. In fact, we have to go way back to 1967 for the first trade between the two clubs. A quarterback named Billy Anderson who was traded for a player who didn’t make the roster.
Pouring over the trade history between the two clubs wasn’t exactly a trip down memory lane. Although it is clear that the best trade between the two clubs came in 2019 when Ryan Tannehill was moved to the Titans.
Some still believe that the Dolphins got the short end of this deal but frankly, they are lucky to have received what they did. Rewinding the clock back we can see that Miami, even though they paid a big chunk of his guaranteed money, came out of the deal o.k.
The Miami Dolphins sent Tannehill and 6th round draft pick to the Titans for 2019 7th round pick and a 2020 4th round pick.
While the verdict on the draft picks is still “out”, Miam used the 7th round pick in 2019 on FB Chandler Cox. Cox has shown a physicality and ability to catch the ball but his opportunities have not been coming. This will change if the Dolphins start using a two-back, backfield but for now, Cox is a valuable short-yardage blocker but nothing more.
As for the Dolphins and what they received, we could look at this as being a Ryan Tannehill and Minkah Fitzpatrick trade for Austin Jackson. Tannehill’s biggest return for the Dolphins was the 4th round pick which was sent to the Steelers as part of the Fitzpatrick trade. That trade brought Miami another 2020 first-round pick which was used on Austin Jackson.
As for the Titans, well so far it is working out well for them. Tannehill led the Titans to the post-season and to the AFC Championship where they lost to the Chiefs. In their Wild Card game, Tannehill led the Titans to a win at Gillette Stadium, knocking out the Patriots.