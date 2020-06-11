2020 Miami Dolphins: Players who could get cut before week 1.
By Kevin Hood
Miami Dolphins players who could be cut before week one.
The 2020 Miami Dolphins face a problem the 2019 Miami Dolphins never did. Competition and depth that could lead to talented players being shown the door before the start of week one.
Examining the current roster, one thing that stands out is the large number of players that can play multiple positions. So keeping that in mind along with cap savings, character concerns, and what they did during the 2020 NFL Free-agent period / 2020 NFL Draft, I make my bold predictions.
Not all players on this list should or could be shown the door. But it is a guarantee not everyone on the roster currently will be there opening week. Sometimes cutting one player is the opportunity to grow a younger or cheaper player.
Many 2020 Miami Dolphins players acquired this year does not mean the need to cut or trade their 2019 counterpart still on the roster. Some players were brought in to replace special teams and depth players. Most 2019 starters can always be counted on to remain as a bench or depth players. But a change in the scheme on offense or an unexpected draft addition might be enough to signal the team has a changed vision for 2020.