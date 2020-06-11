Miami Dolphins sign rookie Austin Jackson leaving only two unsigned
By Brian Miller
Austin Jackson is now officially a Miami Dolphins signing his rookie deal.
Today the Miami Dolphins got another one of their rookies under contract as they have signed Austin Jackson to a four-year deal with a 5th-year option.
All first-round draft picks sign four-year deals with a 5th-year option but he is the second first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins to sign. The first was Tua Tagovailoa. The signing leaves only Noah Igbinoghene and 2nd round draft pick Robert Hunt left unsigned.
Drafted with the second of three first-round picks, Jackson is expected to compete for the starting job at right or left tackle. It is unclear which side the Dolphins will use him on considering they will eventually need a solid right tackle to block the blindside of Tagovailoa who is left-handed.
Miami has spent their offseason reworking the offensive line which was ranked near the bottom of the league in 2019. The Dolphins drafted Austin and Hunt in rounds one and two and then added offensive lineman Solomon Kindley in the middle rounds. Miami also invested in Ereck Flowers in free agency. Flowers is expected to play guard.
With the start of training camp hanging in the air, getting the players under contract now is smart but to be honest, the current CBA and the salary cap structure for rookies make holdouts a rarity in today’s NFL. That being said, only Jackson, Tagovailoa, and 7th overall pick Derrick Brown have signed their rookie deals.
With Jackson’s deal now done, it shouldn’t take long for Miami to get Igbinoghene and Hunt under their rookie deals and Miami is likely to be one of the first teams with all of their picks under contract.