Ted Karras says Miami Dolphins teammates only see his serious side
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new center in Ted Karras and his team only sees the serious side.
If there is a problem with conducting virtual training meetings in the NFL, it is that players don’t get to see each other outside of that session. Ted Karras of the Miami Dolphins pointed out that his teammates in Miami only know him as the serious person they see in team meetings.
Speaking with reporters today at a Miami Dolphins virtual press conference, Ted Karras talked about how the off-season “quarantine” has affected him and his teammates. One point he made stood out. Karras said that when he is in meetings, he is all business and because those meetings are being conducted virtually, that’s all his teammates see.
"“Football time is serious time, and I think one thing that kind of stinks about this spring not being in the building is that now sometimes your teammates only see the serious side. You don’t get that hour in the locker room after to connect…” Ted Karras via Miami Dolphins virtual meeting."
Karras continued to say that players are starting to trickle down to Miami and that they are starting to work out more, together. Karras will be calling out line assignments so it is important that his teammates around him, know him. To be a leader, players need to see both the business side of someone and the personal side. In this case, that hour in the locker room is where players get to know each other and form the bonds that translate to the football field.
For new players like Ted Karras, getting to know teammates is important.
This isn’t just a Miami Dolphins problem. It is the same around the entire NFL and it isn’t just Ted Karras. The statement could have been made by anyone on the roster.
With the season start in question and teams only now being able to return to the facilities to work, players are still on the outside waiting to find out when they can return to the practice fields. There will be a lot of catching up to do for sure but having the right mental make-up is important and it seems that Karras has the right mindset and understanding that work will need to be done.