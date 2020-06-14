Miami Dolphins fans get to know linebacker Kyle Van Noy
By Kevin Hood
Miami Dolphins fans may not be that familiar with Kyle Van Noy and what he brings.
After a few conversations with fellow Miami Dolphins fans, one thing stands out when talking about the 2020 Miami Dolphins defensive possibilities. No one seems to understand how Kyle Van Noy was utilized in New England.
After doing some basic research, I can understand the confusion. Which Kyle Van Noy are we going to see in 2020? During his 2019 campaign, Van Noy was used primarily as an edge defender as a stand-up OLB. Looking over PFF, he had 775 snaps there out of 890.
Most of those snaps at OLB came at the LOLB position (658). While playing most snaps as an edge defender, Kyle Van Noy amassed 60 total pressures. 8 Sacks, 9 hits, and 43 hurries. Grading out at a 72.1 pass-rush grade, which is a massive upgrade from the edge defenders for the 2019 Miami Dolphins. But, his 84.2 overall grade for the 2019 season is lifted by his 83.7 rush defensive grade and 76.1 coverage grade.
So to say his only contribution to the 2020 Miami Dolphins is as an edge rusher would be a colossal smack to the face to this complete defensive player.
Trying to predict his usage, based solely on his 2019 New England Patriots season would be a mistake also. His usage in 2018 while Coach Flores was calling the Defensive plays would be a more of what I anticipate his usage.
During Kyle Van Noy’s 2018 season with the New England Patriots, his snap count by position was split between box defender (3-4 ILB, 4-3 OLB, and MLB) and edge defender (3-4 OLB). 514 snaps as a box defender and 563 at the edge.
But his use as a multi-position defender did impact his PFF grading. 70.3 overall grade, 66.0 rush defense-grade, 67.2 pass-rush grade, and 67.3 coverage grade.
It is hard to tell if his position predictability increased his grades from 2018 to 2019. Or maybe he was just better. But one thing is for sure. No matter the assignment, either version of Kyle Van Noy is an upgrade from the lack of edge defenders employed during the 2019 Miami Dolphins season.