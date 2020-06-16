Miami Dolphins best trade with the Chargers was for a Hall of Famer
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made more than a few trades over the decades but none has worked out as well as the one they made for Hall of Fame guard, Larry Little.
In 1967, Larry Little was an undrafted free agent which should blow your mind considering the NFL Draft was 16 rounds. He chose an offer from the San Diego Chargers of the AFL. In 1969, the Dolphins who had already lost on Little when he turned down an undrafted free agent offer, traded cornerback Mack Lamb the Chargers for Little.
The Chargers head coach at the time thought the trade was a throwaway and didn’t really care about either player. In fact, Lamb didn’t make the Chargers roster and never played again in the NFL. For his part, Little who was from Daytona Beach didn’t want to play for the Dolphins because they weren’t very good.
His arrival in Miami however served as a major turning point in the Dolphins franchise as Don Shula was named head coach a year later and several key players were in place for Shula to build what would become an amazing dynasty.
Little would play for the Dolphins from 1969 to 1980 before retiring. He would make five Pro Bowl’s and be named as a first-team All-Pro five times. He would also land on the HOF first team all-70s team.
Little would start all but seven games of those he played in for the Dolphins and was one of the most. consistent players in Dolphins’ history. All for a toss away cornerback.