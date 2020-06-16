Miami Dolphins trades: Best deal with the Baltimore Ravens
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have one trade that stands out as the best with the Ravens.
When looking at the trade history between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, there is one trade that stands out in favor of the Dolphins.
In 2016 the Miami Dolphins made their last trade to date with the Baltimore Ravens. It was an expensive move for the Dolphins when looking at it purely as compensation. Miami gave the Ravens their 2nd round draft pick, number 42nd overall, and a 4th round draft pick, 107th overall, for the Ravens 2nd round pick which was four selections in front of Miami’s 42 at 38.
The Dolphins have had a history of overpaying with draft picks and as the Dolphins worked to rebuild, having that extra 4th round pick would have been smart but the Dolphins made out well in the end.
With that pick in round two, the Dolphins selected Xavien Howard and in doing so, made the best trade with the Ravens in team history.
Howard has been the lynchpin to the Dolphins secondary since his second NFL season and despite being banged up in 2019, Howard is considered one of the best young corners in the NFL. The Dolphins agree as they gave him a contract extension after the 2018 season in May of 2019.
The extension would make him one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL and came with a $46 million guarantee. Heading into the 2020 season, Howard is expected to return to his ball-hawking ways and with a powerful corner in Byron Jones lining up on the opposite side, Howard could have the best season of his NFL career. A career that saw him make the Pro Bowl in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead in interceptions with seven.