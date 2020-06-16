The Miami Dolphins first trades with the Ravens were nothing special
By Brian Miller
Today we wrap up our look at the Miami Dolphins trade history within the AFC.
Over the first half of this month, we have looked at trades that the Miami Dolphins have made in the AFC and today we finish that look with the Ravens.
Considering that the Baltimore Ravens really didn’t become a franchise until Art Modell packed up the Cleveland Browns in 1996 and headed South, there isn’t a lot of years to examine, not as many we should say.
There were plenty of notable trades between the Dolphins and the Browns as well as the Dolphins and the Colts but with the Ravens, there really hasn’t been a “best” and “worst” trade.
The first trade between the clubs came in 2004 when the teams swapped 5th round draft picks and Miami received an extra 7th round pick in the deal.
In 2013 the Dolphins sent a 7th round pick to the Ravens for tackle Bryan McKinnie. McKinnie was in the latter years of his career and was one of the worst tackles in the NFL in 2013. He spent only that year with the Dolphins and was out of the NFL afterward.
In 2015, the Dolphins traded former 3rd round draft pick Will Davis to the Ravens for a 2016 7th round pick. Davis tore his ACL in 2015 and spent the season on the Raven’s IR list. He was released in 2016, played one year for the 49’ers, and then a final year in the Alliance of American Football in 2018. Miami used the 7th round pick on TE Thomas Duarte.
The early trades with the Ravens didn’t really hurt the Dolphins or benefit the Ravens. They were simple moves that created more of player shuffling than anything else. Yet one trade would stand out among these and that, will be our best trade with the Ravens coming shortly.