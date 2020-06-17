NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins top CB, Xavien Howard will not be suspended by NFL.
There was mild concern that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard could face an early 2021 suspension for a domestic issue late last year, that will not happen.
According to several reports via social media, Xavien Howard will not be suspended or punished by the NFL for a domestic issue that occurred back in December. The original plaintiff in the case, Howard’s fiance’, has opted to not pursue chargers and has informed the Broward County state attorney’s office that she would sign an affidavit of non-prosecution. This has led to the county dropping the case.
This is good news for the Dolphins who will now have both Howard and Byron Jones available to start the season which includes an opening weekend with the New England Patriots. The Dolphins are hoping that Howard will be sufficiently recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last year.
In 2019, Howard signed a big contract extension during the off-season but he missed considerable time during the season due to the knee injury. When healthy, Howard has been one of the best takeaway corners in the entire NFL.
With the case now dropped, the NFL has decided to not punish Xavien Howard.
The Dolphins have made over their secondary this off-season adding Jones in free agency and paying him top corner money. They also added Noah Igbinoghene in round one last April as well as two other secondary players in the draft. Miami also added secondary help in free agency but prior to the start of free agency, they released Reshad Jones.