NFL Pro Bowl on the move from Orlando to Las Vegas in 2021
By Brian Miller
The annual NFL’s Pro Bowl will be moving to Las Vegas in 2021.
The NFL’s biggest sideshow, the Pro Bowl has a new home even if it may only be temporary. The league announced that the annual game that means zero will be held at the new stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.
The game is being heralded as the 2021 Pro Bowl but it will fall after the 2020 season, damn calendar year dates. This could very well be the NFL’s way of saying “sorry you got screwed by COVID”. The NFL Draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this past April but quarantine restrictions canceled all of the events and the draft was held around the country in living rooms and basements instead.
Vegas will be an interesting site for the game. For the last few years, the game has been played in Orlando and was previously a staple game for the state of Hawaii. Now it is moving to Sin City. That should be ripe for arrests!
Personally, if I were an NFL player who was heading to a Pro Bowl, I would really hope it would swing back to the island state. Sun, fun, and a tropical atmosphere with no natural snakes, yeah, I’m there. Truth is, players spend a lot of time in Vegas already in the off-season so what makes it special? A football game that is played like a two-hand touch in elementary school? Hell, I have seen harder-hitting games from the kids who are playing “touch” in the middle of the street. I think I still have scars from days “tackling” someone against a parked car.
In any case, the game is on the move again for better or for worse.