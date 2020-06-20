Breaking: Miami Dolphins great Jim Kiick passes away
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have lost yet another member of their 1972 team with Jim Kiick passing away.
Jim Kiick was one of the most entertaining men you could meet. Even in his later years, getting a chance to talk to him was always a pleasure. Today, the Miami Dolphins family is mourning his passing.
Kiick and Larry Csonka formed a powerful duo in the early 1970s and became known as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Together they carved up NFL defenses and together they left the NFL for more money, joining the WFL. Both would return to the NFL after the league failed but neither would return to the Dolphins right away.
Years ago I had the chance to speak with Kiick at an event held at the Dolphins training center. A local television station was getting ready to release a documentary on the 1972 undefeated team. Kiick sat with those in attendance to watch a preview of it.
He no longer looked like the celebrity he had become in his younger days and while his steps were a little more calculated, you knew he could still kick your ass if he had to. He laughed and joked and told stories but mostly he took pictures with those who wanted them and signed autographs. Gracious with his time from start to finish.
In recent years, it was reported that Kiick was suffering from forms of dementia. Not a surprise for players from that era. Kiick was a powerful football runner and punishing back that played with physicality over finesse.
Now, at the age of 73, Kiick is at peace. At rest and we can only hope that he is smiling once again. To his family and his friends, we send our heartfelt condolences and we can only thank you for allowing us to see part of who he was. Rest in peace Jim Kiick.