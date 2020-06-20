Miami Dolphins have a slim trade history with the Atlanta Falcons
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made a lot of trades over the years just not with the Falcons.
Throughout the Miami Dolphins history, there have been teams that Miami prefers to do business with, but the Falcons may not be one of them.
Over the years the Dolphins have made a few trades with the Falcons. Most have been late-round draft pick swaps. One involved CB Tim McKyer for a couple of draft picks because Don Shula didn’t really like him. But it was the first trade between the two clubs that worked out well for Miami, or should have.
We jump on our time-traveling DeLorean and head back to the past (yes, watched that last night with the kids) to 1984 when the Dolphins traded CB Gerald Small for tackle Ronnie Lee and a 6th round draft pick.
Small had been with Miami since 1978 but his career was winding down. He had 76 starts in 88 games and had 23 interceptions. Don Shula however must have known his level of play was trailing. Small lasted one year with the Falcons, playing his final NFL season in 1985.
The trade didn’t work out to well for the Falcons but for the Miami Dolphins, it was a return to familiarity.
Lee was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1978 draft by the Dolphins. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins but in the tight-end role. He left Miami and joined the Falcons in 1983. Miami trading Small to get Lee back was smart. Lee would move to the offensive line and play another six seasons with the Dolphins and wrap his NFL career with the Seahawks for three seasons. Lee would put in 14 seasons in the NFL starting 120 games at guard, tackle, and tight end.