The worst trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Saints
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins worst trade with the New Orleans Saints really wasn’t horrible.
When we look at the Miami Dolphins worst trade in franchise history with the Saints, you might shake your head but that also is a good thing.
When history between the Dolphins and Saints is reviewed, the good news is that Miami never really got the short end of the proverbial stick. You may view the trade for Ricky Williams and Kenny Stills as bad trades but that would be up for debate. The worst trade, depending on where you stand for Stills and Williams, came in 2007 and involved a kicker.
Olindo Mare was the best kicker in Miami Dolphins’ history, at least in terms of points. A local kid who grew up literally in the shadows of the Dolphins stadium, Olindo Mare was accurate and reliable but in 2007, the Dolphins looked at his declined production from 2016 and felt the need to move on. Consider it another worthless trade by Cam Cameron and Randy Mueller.
Mare was sent to the Saints for a 6th round draft pick that the Dolphins would spend on center Drew Mormino who would not make the Dolphins roster and never play a down in the NFL. Mare would spend one season with the Saints and didn’t have a great year. He would leave New Orleans and spend three seasons in Seattle where he posted better than 80% on field goals and then wrap his NFL career with stops in Carolina and Chicago.
A trade involving a kicker is hardly bad but Mare was a fan favorite, as much as a kicker could be, and everything that Cameron and Mueller touched turned out bad.
Miami would field A.J. Feely for one year as the teams placekicker before finding an undrafted Dan Carpenter in 2009.