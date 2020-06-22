Noah Igbinoghene reveals he doesn’t like snakes, not smart
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins third first-round pick, Noah Igbinoghene appeared on Miami Dolphins Twitter.
Noah Igbinoghene did a video “get to know” feature that ran on the Miami Dolphins social media accounts and he revealed he doesn’t like snakes. That wasn’t smart.
If you are a rookie in the NFL you may want to keep some things to yourself. After all, the NFL is a ruthless business and while the “business” side of things may be tough, exposing something like your dislikes for the entire team to hear, may not be smart. Ask Don Shula.
Shula had a fear of alligators so naturally, Jim Kiick, Manny Fernandez, and Larry Csonka had to catch one and put it in his shower. Could Igbinoghene face a similar fate in the future?
I’m not trying to give anyone ideas and commend him on not saying that he would run screaming like a little girl if one were in his house. I know that feeling like a bonafide “snakeaphobic”, no that is not a word but I don’t care. I ran and got my 16-year-old son to help me get it out and eventually send it to snake heaven.
Apparently our new defensive back has some interesting likes and I can say he may just be my lost brother. Nutter Butter “sandwiches” oh, yes, so good they are indeed sandwiches, not cookies. That’s good because apparently, he doesn’t drink milk because it once made him throw up so I’m not sure what he will be dunking that sweet peanut butter goodness in!
