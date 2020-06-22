Summer must-haves for the Miami Dolphins fan
The days are long, the sun is hot and we’re in summertime. But these Miami Dolphins must-haves will have you feeling breezy for the next few months.
You turn up the air conditioning a bit, sweatpants hit the back of the closet and you daydream about taking a swim. Must mean we’re neck-deep in summertime. But while the dog days of August loom large, these Miami Dolphins summer must-haves will have you feeling great.
All of the items below come from our friends at FOCO and Fanatics. While we’ve picked some of our favorite items, both sites have a ton more gear that isn’t shown below.
Miami Dolphins Nike T-Shirt
A fresh new look that will help keep you cool as temperatures rise. And you’re going to look great, too.
Get your Nike t-shirt at Fanatics for $29.99.
Miami Dolphins Coleman Soft Cooler
This cooler can hold 16 cans and will keep all your beverages cold for up to 24 hours. That’s the type of cooling power you’ll need this summer.
Get your Coleman soft cooler at Fanatics for $39.99.
Miami Dolphins Tent
Create some shade for yourself with this massive tent.
Get an event tent at Fanatics for $229.99.
Miami Dolphins 20 oz. Stealth Water Bottle
It’s important to stay hydrated. Combat the heat with this 20 oz. water bottle.
Get a stealth water bottle at Fanatics for $32.99.
Miami Dolphins Gaiter Scarf
Cover your face in public with this gaiter scarf. Multiple styles are available (floral, stars and stripes, big logo, mini logo and more).
Get a gaiter scarf at FOCO for $15.
Miami Dolphins Swimwear
Hit the beach or the pool while supporting your team with these swim trunks. Multiple styles available.
Get a pair of swimming trunks at FOCO for $40.
Miami Dolphins Straw Hat
A little extra shade is a wonderful thing in summertime. This straw hat is stylish and effective.