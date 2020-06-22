Trace Armstrong the best trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Bears
By Brian Miller
Trace Armstrong is the best trade the Miami Dolphins made with the Bears.
The Miami Dolphins may have completely screwed up the Brandon Marshall to the Chicago Bears trade but landing Trace Armstrong was not and he wasn’t the only trade with Chicago that was really good for Miami.
For six seasons Trace Armstrong played in Miami after six years with the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins in 1995, traded 2nd and 3rd round draft picks to Chicago for the standout defensive end. It would be a very good trade for the Dolphins.
Armstrong was supposed to be primarily a pass rusher but injuries forced him to play more than just passing downs. He made the Pro Bowl one time in his career, his final year in Miami before he left for the Raiders to finish his final three NFL seasons. Armstrong spent 15 years in the NFL.
His play on the field was really good but off the field, his leadership shaped Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor who credited Armstrong with his early success. Taylor would later reciprocate that leadership with Cameron Wake.
Armstrong posted 190 combined tackles with 22 for losses and had 56.5 sacks while with Miami. He finished his career with 106, good enough for 25th all-time in the NFL.