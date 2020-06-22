Tua Tagovailoa has “good taste” says celebrity crush Shania Twain
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa has good taste says, Shania Twain.
As the Miami Dolphins often do, Tua Tagovailoa was featured in a “Get to know” video piece on their young franchise QB. And he has a celebrity crush.
Tua was asked about a myriad of topics from what he wants to do in Miami to whether he needs to sleep with his socks on or off in bed. He also answers the questions of whether he believes pineapple should be on pizza, FYI, he is wrong.
One question he was asked was about his guilty pleasure to which he said, Shania Twain, the long time country music singer. He was then asked who his celebrity crush was/is and he again said Twain and then pleaded with to “Please message me back”.
Twain responded with a kind tweet of her own to the star quarterback.
Well, now I have to like Tua so much more knowing that we have something very much in common! Of course, who wouldn’t have a crush on Shania Twain but while Tua may be a tad bit young, I can most assuredly tell her I am not.
As for pineapple on pizza, well Tua thinks it shouldn’t be one there but he sounds more like he has never tried the fruity goodness on pizza with melted cheese, pizza sauce, and ham! Oh, the goodness that is pineapple on pizza is only matched by the goodness of Shania Twain!
Ok, he sleeps with his socks off, he takes showers over baths but who in their right male mind would admit to taking a bath over a shower?