Tua Tagovailao will be a bust and other Miami Dolphins click bait titles
By Brian Miller
The off-season is not a lot of fun for Miami Dolphins fans so why not make some of our own? Like saying how bad Tua Tagovailoa will be.
There is nothing in the world that can beat social media when it comes to really bad posts or people hiding behind bogus handles that can toss out any train of thought they want without consequence in the name of getting page views and comments.
Guess what? I’ve decided to shamelessly do the same but I’m telling you right up front that these headlines care complete trash in an attempt to get you to laugh and shake your head. Because well, it’s the off-season so why the heck not!
This year the Dolphins are actually entering the first real season of their rebuild that should take at least three seasons to fully come into view as to whether or not we will see success on the field. Last year they gutted the roster so they could evaluate young talent and see where the biggest needs were. Now, with new faces and veteran leaders added, the Dolphins are ready to take the next step in their evolution under Brian Flores and Chris Grier.
Believe it or not, the headlines have appeared as part of Twitter conversations, Facebook posts, some Miami Dolphins forums, and other outlets. They are absurd. Here is a look at three such outrageous “clickbait” comments. While I should have sourced those that said these, I opted to not give them any more attention.