Former Miami Dolphins TE Nick O’Leary recovering from heart surgery
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins tight end Nick O’Leary is recovering from heart surgery and will miss 2020.
The Miami Dolphins got decent production from tight end Nick O’Leary during his short stay in Miami and now, fans should wish the man well as he recovers from heart surgery following a heart attack.
Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reported the situation yesterday. According to D’Angelo, O’Leary felt chest pain while working out. He was diagnosed with 100% blockage in his right artery. This occurred last month and O’Leary is recovering. He had two stents placed in his artery.
While he will miss the 2020 season, O’Leary is optimistic he will return in 2021 if he is able. The Raiders, who he signed with in March, placed him on the non-football injury list.
With the Dolphins, O’Leary was activated off the practice squad and was later given a one-year extension but he was released last year under the Dolphins rebuild and finished last year with the Jaguars.
In is 19 games with the Dolphins, O’Leary was used as a blocker mostly but caught 12 passes and recorded one touchdown. He started 9 games and was targeted 15 times.
O’Leary’s personal claim to fame is the grandson of golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.
On Monday there were false reports that O’Leary had retired but we now know that was not the case although for O’Leary it may be hard to make a run in the NFL again. He has spent four seasons in the league with three coming with the Bills prior to the Dolphins. He has yet to really get a big break.