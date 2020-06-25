Best trades between the Miami Dolphins and Cardinals
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t make a lot of early trades with the Cardinals but these worked out well.
Through the Miami Dolphins history, the best trades with the Cardinals came after they left St. Louis for Arizona and not before.
In 1991, the Miami Dolphins made a big move with the Cardinals that sent former first-round pick Randal “Thrill” Hill to the Cardinals for a 1st round pick in 1992. Hill had been drafted by the Dolphins in 1991, 23rd overall.
Hill held out of the Dolphins training camp but would play in the opening weekend of football. Don Shula was not pleased with his receiver and feeling that he wasn’t quite ready for the NFL, shipped him off to Arizona.
Miami sent Hill to the Cardinals for what would be the 7th overall pick in 1992. The Dolphins would use that pick on CB Troy Vincent. Vincent played for very good seasons with Miami but joined the Eagles in free agency where he would spend another eight seasons before joining the Bills and Redskins to finish his 16-year NFL career.
Hill on the other hand would spend four years with the Cardinals before rejoining the Dolphins for two seasons later in his career. He would finish with one season in New Orleans.
The trade worked out well enough for the Dolphins.
In 1994, Don Shula would make another trade with the Cardinals. He would send a 3rd and two 4th round picks to the Cardinals to move back into round number two where he would draft center Tim Ruddy. Ruddy would go on to have a stellar career in Miami. He is often overlooked as one of the Dolphins best centers. He would spend 10 seasons with the Dolphins.