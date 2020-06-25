Can Xavien Howard return to Pro Bowl form in 2020?
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins could field two Pro Bowl corners with Xavien Howard making it.
As we delve deeper into the Miami Dolphins roster looking for Pro Bowlers, chapter four takes us back to the defensive side of the ball with Xavien Howard.
The Dolphins were aggressive in free agency bringing in guys like Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson in an effort to improve the pass rush, coupled with the talent in the cornerback room and the Miami Dolphins, on paper, should be a formidable team to pass against. On Tuesday I made the case that Byron Jones could be a Pro Bowler in 2020. Today, I make the case that his field mate, Xavien Howard could also garner Pro Bowl consideration.
When I wrote about DeVante Parker on Monday, one thing I talked about was how making your first Pro Bowl is oftentimes the hardest. Once you’re in the club you’re often invited back. Name recognition helps in subsequent years. One thing Xavien Howard has is name recognition.
Howard has been a Pro Bowler. Following his 2018 season where he was tied for the league lead with seven (7) interceptions and 12 passees defensed, Howard was selected to the Pro Bowl. Howard had a great year. The scary thing is these numbers came in just 12 games having missed the final four games of the 2018 season. They could have been even better.
There’s no debating that Howard has a knack for finding the ball. The addition of Byron Jones will only help Howard. Last year when Howard was on the field it was easy for teams to throw to the other side of the field. That won’t be the case this season. As a matter of fact teams may actually target whoever Howard is covering more since he will be returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss 11 games in 2019. Teams may want to test the knee thus giving Howard more opportunities to vulture interceptions.
As can be said about a lot of players the key to Howard’s success will undoubtedly be the health of his injured knee. If Howard is 100% then he is poised to have a good season and could find himself in Vegas.