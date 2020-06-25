Miami Dolphins have made two trades with the Seattle Seahawks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only made two trades with the Seattle Seahawks.
In the history of the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks, only two trades have been made between the clubs and one of them was last April.
In 2021, the NFL Draft will finalize the second trade made between the Dolphins and NFC West Seahawks. A trade during the 2020 NFL Draft was agreed upon as the 7th round was underway. The Seahawks sent a 2021 6th round pick to Miami to move back into round seven where they drafted LSU tight-end Stephen Sullivan.
The trade would mark only the second time that the teams have made a deal.
The first trade dates all the way back to 1977 when Miami sent a 1978 11th round pick for DT, Carl Barisich.
Barisich spent nine seasons in the NFL. He began his career with the Cleveland Browns and spent three seasons there before joining the Seahawks for a year and then he was traded to Miami. IN Miami, Barisich would appear in 45 games but would not start a single one. He would finish his career with one season with the New York Giants.
It is surprising that the two teams have not done more business but Miami has low dealings with a lot of NFL teams as we have found over the past month.
Players have come to Miami from the upper west of the United States but they have come from free agency and players have left for Seattle via the same route. Still, it is a bit of a surprise that 2020 put an end to a long drought between the two teams.
Correction: The Dolphins and Seahawks made another trade in 2005 that sent DE Ronald Flemons to Seattle in exchange for CB Kris Richard. Richard would not make the Dolphins roster. In 2019, Richard was one of the coaches that Miami was considering for the vacant HC job. He was the Cowboys DB coach.