The Miami Dolphins last two trades with the Cardinals don’t look good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a trade with the Cardinals in each of the last two years.
It is unclear what value the Miami Dolphins will get from their last two trades with the Cardinals but early returns don’t look too good for Miami.
In 2019, the Miami Dolphins were considered a lock to draft a quarterback. With Dwayne Haskins still on the board when the Dolphins came on the clock, many believed the Ohio State product would be heading to South Florida. The Dolphins instead drafted Christian Wilkins.
As the 2nd day of the draft began, rumors of a Dolphins and Cardinal trade began to circulate. As the Dolphins clock began to tick in the 2nd round, those rumors quickly became hot topics but Miami instead, traded down with the Saints. The Dolphins would then finally make those rumors a reality and traded their 2nd round pick and a 5th round pick to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.
So far, the trade for Rosen has not been a good one. There are rumors today that he will be moved once again but the Dolphins will not get the same value they gave up. Rosen started three games last year and now his future is a question mark given this year’s drafting of Tua Tagovailoa.
If there is a bright spot to the Rosen trade, Miami was able to turn the trade-down with the Saints into tackle Isaiah Prince and in 2020, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Prince struggled last year and Davis will be a rookie this year.
Later during the 2019 season, the Dolphins opted to move their top running back, Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. The deal was for a 6th round pick that could move into the 5th round. The Dolphins ended up trading that pick as part of another trade.
Miami struggled all year at running back but in Arizona, Drake found a home. The Cardinals hope to get Drake signed for a longer deal but they signed him to a one year deal last year worth $8.4 million in 2020.