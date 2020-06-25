NFL cancels Hall of Fame game and postpones HOF enshrinements
By Brian Miller
There is growing uncertainty with the 2020 NFL season and now the league has canceled the HOF game.
The opening weekend of the NFL’s 2020 season will be at least one week later after news surfaced today that the league has canceled the HOF game.
Due to the current COVID-19 situations, the NFL announced that the HOF game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer take place. The game was scheduled as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame celebration.
In addition, the league in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame has decided to delay the induction ceremony of this year’s enshrinees which would have capped the NFL’s 100th-year celebration.
This year’s class which does not include Miami Dolphins LB Zach Thomas will see 20 new players added to the Hall of Fame including five modern-era players and 15 from a group that was voted on that included coaches, contributors, and senior member electees.
There has been no official announcement as to when the new enshrinement date will be or how the Hall of Fame will reschedule the event. The game will not be rescheduled.
With no Hall of Fame weekend now on the schedule, the league will need to look at the four pre-season games next. The league could, if need be, shorten the pre-season schedule in the hopes of maintaining a season. Our own, Shawn Diggity will be looking at the prospective season later as it relates to potential cancellations.
For now, the NFL will move forward with plans for a full season but with teams expected to begin camp openings at the end of July, that may no longer be the case.