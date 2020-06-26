Could 2020 be Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins breakout season?
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins defense could boast multiple Pro Bowl players in the 2020 season. Can Christian Wilkins take the next step?
This week we’ve been looking at five Miami Dolphins players who could make the Pro Bowl in the 2020 season. So far we’ve had equal representation from both the offense and the defense. The number five player on that list is once again on the defensive side of the ball, Christian Wilkins.
Second year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has all the physical tools and should have plenty of opportunities in Brian Flores’ defense to make a bigger impact this season.
When you stack Wilkins’ rookie season numbers up against those of last year’s interior defensive line Pro Bowlers he’s not far off. His tackle numbers are better than both Geno Atkins and Chris Jones. What Wilkins lacks is the impact plays, sacks and quarterback hits.
Geno Atkins 47 tackles 18 solo 4.5 sacks 10 qb hits
Cam Heyward 83 tackles 51 solo 9 sacks 23 qb hits
Chris Jones 36 tackles 23 solo 9 sacks 20 qb hits
Christian Wilkins 56 tackles 30 solo 2 sacks 4 qb hits
Many experts feel that Christian Wilkins will be the centerpiece interior defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming season. Wilkins skill set provides a versatile piece that can and will be used in various ways. Wilkins can play anywhere from a 5 technique (lined up on the outside shoulder of the tackle) to 0 technique (head over the center). This versatility will keep Wilkins on the field more often than not.
It’s safe to assume the more experience Wilkins gets in this defense the better he will get. Wilkins is a very smart man. Christian Wilkins earned his degree at Clemson in just 2 ½ years. The first scholarship football player ever to do so.
The 2020 season could be a coming out party for Christian Wilkins and with his personality, what a party it will be!