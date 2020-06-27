Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross once again in Kenny Stills crosshairs
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is once again the ire of Kenny Stills.
Kenny Stills is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins but that is not stopping him from opening his mouth about owner Stephen Ross.
Stephen Ross announced late last week that he will be donating $13 million to RISE, an initiative that Ross established to help end racial inequality and injustices. Founded in 2015, RISE has been one of the more prominent initiatives that Ross has started.
Only a year ago, Kenny Stills took issue with Ross hosting a campaign fundraiser for the countries president, Stills attacked Ross on social media and attacked the RISE initiative as well. This despite the fact that Ross was the most prominent NFL owner to take action against racism and continues to champion against it.
Now, Stills is at it again because apparently he has issues with Ross that appear more personal than anything else. On Twitter, Stills posted a simple reply to a tweet from Cameron Wolfe who was pointing out that Ross has now committed $30 million to the cause since 2015.
While there has been plenty of supporting replies to Stills, many have taken issue with it. “What are you donating?” has been a common reply as has, “Who the hell cares if he writes it off?”
I would venture to guess that Stills has “written off” his charitable donations over the years, why wouldn’t you? The fact that Stills is, still, finding issues with Stephen Ross only makes it more clear that Stills needed to go. The trade that sent him to the Texans may not work out in terms of the players Miami drafted developing, but getting rid of Stills was a good move on the part of Chris Grier and Brian Flores.
Stephen Ross continues to show the NFL how things rightfully should be done and during unprecedented social times, his actions are not lip service but something that is ahead of the curve. In fact, it is something that other owners should be a part of. While other owners have donated to racial charities, Stills hasn’t called them out publicly.
The fact that the Dolphins are one of only two teams in the entire NFL who have a general manager and head coach that is black must be lost on Stills.
Ross may not have all the answers but he is at least taking action and doing something which is far more than most others can say.
Ross should be heralded for taking these efforts and Stills is wrong for his disdain regarding him. For all the good that Stills did in the Miami community, and there was a lot of good, he risks looking petty with tweets that shouldn’t be directed at a person who is trying to help make it all a little better.
If nothing else, this comment by Stills had a different and probably unintentional outcome. It brought more attention to what Ross has done and continues to do through RISE and in the community. So thank you for that!