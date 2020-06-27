Plenty of NFL free agents won’t see deals soon due to health crisis
By Brian Miller
The NFL has plenty of free agents still available but they won’t be signing soon.
With so much uncertainty in the NFL as it relates to a season, the losers right now are the free agents that will not be getting paid while the NFL is closed.
The NFLPA once told players to prepare for a work stoppage as they began negotiations with the NFL on a new CBA but it is a pandemic that is creating more issues for the unsigned.
Some NFL cities are still not allowing teams to return to their training facilities. No players are allowed in practice facilities unless they are under the supervision of a rehab therapist or trainer. Coaches have been allowed to return but some have opted to do their work from home.
With states continuing to stay shuttered and seeing spikes in new cases, players in the NFL that are not on the payroll are doing without.
There are a lot of players still without work. They include Jadeveon Clowney and top guard Larry Warford as well as corner Logan Ryan. Even Jamal Adams has not found a trade out of New York and away from the Jets.
It does make you wonder how much the pandemic is playing a part in so many not being signed. To some degree, the inability to host a player and/or conduct a physical has to come into play. While many states have begun relaxing travel bans, several more have strict quarantine procedures in place that would make it tough for the NFL to conduct normal business.
As for the Dolphins, Warford should be a target but his price tag might be such that Miami opts to go with the younger developmental guys on their roster. At one point they were reported to have interest in Logan Ryan but that has cooled recently.
The Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are supposed to report for training camps at the end of July but even that might not happen. If it does not, many of these free agents might remain, free agents.