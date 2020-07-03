Miami Dolphins trade future Hall of Fame players to the Redskins…twice
The Miami Dolphins can claim to have traded a future Hall of Fame players to the Redskins and that isn’t a good thing.
Editors note: Joe Theismann is not in the Hall of Fame. This was a an oversite.
We start with the more obvious of the two by going back to the 2008 off-season where Bill Parcells decided to make an example of Jason Taylor. Taylor was involved with the television hit, Dancing With the Stars and Parcells took exception to that, among other things. Parcells sent Taylor the Redskins for a 2nd round pick in 2009 and a 7th in 2010.
Parcells would waste the 2nd round pick on West Virginia QB Pat White and would trade the 7th eventually.
Taylor would play one year in Washington but only in eight games. A leg injury would cost him most of his season and almost his life. He returned to the Dolphins a year later before joining the Jets for a season and then finally one last stop in Miami on his way to Canton.
The trade didn’t work out for Miami and Parcells’ desire to use Taylor as a pawn in his power trip didn’t make him look good either.
A trade that did work out well enough for the Redskins came way back in 1974 when the Dolphins traded a fourth-round QB to the Redskins for a first-round draft pick in 1976.
Joe Theismann was drafted by Miami in 1971 but he refused to play for Don Shula and the Dolphins in part because he couldn’t agree to a contract. He joined the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. He would play in the CFL until 1974 when Miami traded his rights to the Redskins.
Miami would draft LB Larry Gordon with the 17th overall pick acquired in the trade. Gordon played seven seasons with Miami and started 98 of the 100 games he appeared in. He was steady and consistent.
Theismann of course went on to a great career and led the Redskins to a Super Bowl title over the Dolphins.