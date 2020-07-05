Previewing what is ahead in 2020 for Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack
Matt Haack will enter his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.
In 2020, the Miami Dolphins will once again trust their punting job to Matt Haack but it is time for Haack to start becoming a consistent punter instead of wildly inconsistent.
The Miami Dolphins believe that Matt Haack is still the answer to the punting job. Haack entered the 2020 off-season as a restricted free agent and the Dolphins opted to tender him. He is scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2020. All of that is recoverable if he is released.
In 2019, Haack counted only $646K against the cap so it is a big jump. Either the Dolphins believe in him or at some point, they will bring in competition for the job. It could be a combination of both but adding competition, as they should do with Jason Sanders makes a lot of sense.
In 2019, Haack ranked 23rd of all NFL punters with an average of 45.0 yards per punt. He punted 69 times in 2019. His longest was 62 yards and 23 of his kicks were placed inside the 20 but that only equated to 33.3% of his kicks. That does not take into account punts that were made from deep outside the fifty. The good news is only two punts traveled into the endzone.
The problem with Haack is that he is inconsistent. One week he could look near flawless with deep high hang-time kicks and the next week he could be dropping shanks of 30 to 40 yards. It is only a slight exaggeration.
Miami needs a reliable punter and Haack has the leg strength to stick around but $2 million is a bit much to pay for a player that needs to improve that above-mentioned consistency. Miami doesn’t need the cap space now but that could change at some point and if Haack can’t perform better kick to kick, Miami may bring in competition.