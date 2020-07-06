5 Miami Dolphins players that could regress in 2020
These five players may regress for the Miami Dolphins in 2020.
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that they can continue their late 2019 success but these players may find themselves moving backward in 2020.
When the 2020 season finally arrives, fans expectations are going to increase as each practice starts and ends. When pre-season rolls around, the games will only serve as to give Dolphins fans more hope for the 2020 season even if Miami stumbles through whatever games they end up playing.
Such is the off-season life of a Dolphins fan where players like Ryan Tannehill are expected to take big steps and other players are expected to become great. Or in the case of players like DeVante Parker, releases are dolled out because the team finally had grown tired of them.
While players like Tannehill never got to that next step, some, like Parker made huge strides and proved the naysayers wrong. Making fans change their mind is not easy and sometimes players have these great seasons only to slide back into mediocrity or at the very least slide back in production.
The upcoming season may not hold promise for a playoff season or a challenge to the AFC East title but these five players are expected to perform as well if not better than last year, but in truth, they could slide backward instead.