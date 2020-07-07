Ken Webster faces uncertain 2020 with the Miami Dolphins
Ken Webster will have an upfield battle to make the 2020 Miami Dolphins roster.
The Miami Dolphins find themselves suddenly stacked in their defensive secondary. For a player like Ken Webster, the future may not be bright.
In the 2019 NFL Draft, Ken Webster was able to avoid the “undrafted” status when the New England Patriots took him in round seven. It really didn’t matter as he soon found himself out of a job, waived during the final roster reduction. His unemployment status wouldn’t last, however.
The Miami Dolphins claimed and were awarded Webster by the NFL. Injuries allowed Webster to start five games for Miami and he used his opportunity to post 19 tackles and a pass defensed in the eight games he played in. In December, however, he was placed on injured reserve.
Now healthy, Webster faces a big challenge in front of him. Making the Dolphins 53 man roster will not be easy. Despite starting experience, Webster needs to really impress his coaching staff this year because there is going to be good competition.
13 players are listed on the Dolphins roster as either a defensive back or as a cornerback. The Dolphins will likely keep anywhere from six to eight defensive backs given the scheme that Brian Flores runs and the priorities he places on the secondary. That being said, even if Miami were to keep 10, Webster would still face tough odds.
Ken Webster has starting experience and that will help a little.
Miami invested a lot in the secondary the last two seasons. A $47.5 million extension with Xavien Howard, a record-breaking deal for Byron Jones during the 2020 free agency period, first-round draft pick spent on Noah Igbinoghene, and a free agent deal for special teams player and DB Clayton Fejedelem.
If there is something working in Webster’s favor it the possibility of increased roster size and practice squad size where is likely to land. His top competition in camp will be Cordrea Tankersley, Trae Hayes, Ryan Lewis, and Jamal Perry.
It may be hard to imagine Webster making the roster given Miami’s current list of Eric Rowe, Jones, Howard, Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, Fejedelem, and the young group of safeties but if he can continue to improve over last year and show the maturity of a young player growing into his role, he has a shot. It is going to be tough but Webster has what some of these other young guys don’t. Experience.