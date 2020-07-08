Dolphins training camp preview: Noah Igbinoghene
The Dolphins hope Noah Igbinoghene pays big dividends in 2020.
Miami had three first-round draft picks in this past April’s NFL draft. Noah Igbinoghene was the final of those three picks but the Dolphins hope he may provide the biggest contribution this coming year.
The former Auburn Tiger wasn’t the biggest corner in the draft (5’11” and 197 pounds) but few corners were more physical than Igbinoghene.
He may have only pulled down one interception in two years as a starter at cornerback but had 18 passes defended and were rarely beat. Noah also has a knack for knowing when to turn around and look for the ball to avoid getting pass interference calls.
The Dolphins need Igbinoghene to make an impact to improve on defense.
What can the team/fans expect from Igbinoghene in 2020?
With the return of Xavien Howard from injury, along with the free-agent acquisition of Byron Jones, it seems unlikely that Noah will become a starter at one of the boundary corner positions.
Given his physical nature and ability to play “press man” coverage, Igbinoghene seems like a good fit as a slot corner. His competition there includes returning players like Nik Needham and Ken Webster; along with a host of ‘underdogs’ to make the roster.
Even if Noah initially gets beat out for the third corner position, he will be sure to see time in the nickel and/or dime packages that are a ‘hallmark’ of Brian Flores’ defense.
Also, don’t rule out his taking over the kick return duties. Noah averaged 27.3 yards per kickoff return in his three years at Auburn; even returning two kicks for touchdowns (A 96-yard return in 2018 versus Arkansas and a 106-yard kickoff return in Auburn’s bowl game versus Minnesota this past January.)