2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Allen Hurns
Allen Hurns looks to build on his 2019 season but can he make it in Miami?
Allen Hurns had a stellar season in 2015 with Jacksonville. Can his second season in Miami get anywhere close to that?
Allen Hurns is an interesting player going into 2020.
In his first season in Miami, he struggled to put up impressive numbers, but, as we all know, so did everyone. He finished the year with 32 catches for 416 yards and 2 touchdowns (all stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference). He got more playing time as other guys started to get hurt, but his numbers never jumped off the pages. The one number that is exciting was his catch percentage. He ended up with a catch rate of 68.1%, good enough for second among his fellow receivers.
The interesting thing with Hurns is that I do believe that there is still some potential there. When he was in Jacksonville, Hurns turned in a couple of really strong seasons, with his best being in 2015 when he went for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s a good season for any receiver, but Hurns never really followed that up with anything close stats-wise.
Most of his issues came with injuries, which is a pretty solid way to slow down any player’s production. But, I wonder what a healthy Hurns could do in a Chan Gailey offense and with a coaching staff that helped DeVante Parker finally reach his potential. If he can
One of the things that will hold Hurns back, however, is his positioning on the depth chart. I would expect that Hurns would end up being the fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart, behind Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson. He would have to make an impressive impact on the practice field and in his limited playing time to see the field more often. If he could, I think it’s safe to say Hurns could really help this team, although a return to his 2015 level seems somewhat doubtful.