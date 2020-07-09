2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Jakeem Grant
The speedy Jakeem Grant is an intriguing option in the Dolphins 2020 offense.
Jakeem Grant is the next man up on my list of player breakdowns. Will Grant stay healthy and take the next step as a receiver in 2020?
The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of speed on the roster. Jakeem Grant is one of those guys who’s elusiveness and downhill speed could compliment some of the bigger bodies on the offense.
Yet, there are still some questions regarding his ability to compete as a receiver at the top level. Grant has shown time and again that he is a competent kick and punt returner. His receiving numbers have been weak over the course of his career.
Over his four year career in Miami, Grant has amassed a whopping 53 catches for 635 yards and 5 touchdowns (stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference). Per year, those averages are weak and Grant will need to do a better job getting involved in this new offense.
His health is also a bit of a concern going into 2020. He struggled to play a full season for the last two years, which indicates that he is somebody who gets banged up often. With a full season under his belt, he could be one of the better return men in the NFL, but he needs to stay healthy to reach that potential.
Grant is in a make it or break it year, at least in my opinion. With a new coaching staff taking over the offense, Grant will need to effectively prove that he is more than just a returner or gadget play type of player. There are many of those types of players in the NFL, and Grant will need to show he can do more if he wants to hold onto a roster spot in the future.
Assuming he is healthy, I fully expect him to improve on his numbers in an offense that is pass happy and generally player-friendly. He should, at least, be expected to double his receiving numbers from last year, on top of being the primary return man for the Dolphins next season.