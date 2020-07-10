2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Isaiah Ford
Isaiah Ford has a good chance to make the final 53 man roster from the start.
Isaiah Ford may be the last receiver on the depth chart going into 2020. What are the reasonable expectations for the third-year player?
If the Dolphins keep 6 receivers on the roster, there is a good chance that Isaiah Ford is that 6th guy. Going into his 3rd season as a pro, the time is perfect for Ford to do something to cement his status on this team. This year, similarly to a few other receivers on the roster, is a make it or break it season, as he will need to justify his positioning on the depth chart.
Since being drafted in 2017, Ford has had an interesting run with Miami. From being waved, to cut, to signed to the practice squad, Ford has never had a solid run with the team with the exception of last season out of what was pure necessity.
Last year, because of the injuries to so many guys, Ford ended up being signed off the practice squad and played in 8 games. He didn’t score any touchdowns on the year, but he ended with 23 catches and 244 yards. He made a couple of big catches to keep the Dolphins in the game
There are two ways to predict Ford’s season in 2020. If I’m being hopeful, Ford can score a few touchdowns and bring his yardage up to the 300-350 range. If I’m being realistic, I’d expect him to have a ittle impact offensively this year, barring any injuries to guys ahead of him on the depth chart.
Ford proved to be a solid backup when the team needed him last season, but I don’t expect him to be a game-changer in any way going into this season. He should make the roster, but I could equally see him being one of the last guys to be cut if there is an undrafted rookie who steps up and proves his worth.