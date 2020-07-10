2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Albert Wilson
Albert Wilson is out to prove his value in 2020 after taking a pay cut to stay with Dolphins.
My look into Miami’s wideouts continues with Albert Wilson. Will this be the year he finally delivers on his incredible potential?
Albert Wilson has been an interesting figure for the Dolphins.
Coming to Miami in 2017, Wilson was a player who showed potential as a deep threat and seemed to be a perfect compliment to DeVante Parker’s size and athleticism. In those two years, Wilson played in 20 games, amassing 742 yards on 69 catches with 5 touchdowns (per Pro-Football-Reference.com). Those numbers are not great for a guy who was off the field more than he was on it. It’s safe to say that his time in Miami has been up and down.
Most fans distinctly remember a few moments from his time in Miami, most notably that amazing moment where he high-fived Jakeem Grant on the way into the end-zone when he clearly showed that he was faster than everyone else on the field. That memory came in 2018, however, and that’s part of the issue with what Wilson has brought to the table for the dolphins during his tenure.
Wilson may be a speedster who can take a quick slant or end-around for a score. But, he can’t stay healthy. He also seems to disappear at times, making big impacts in some games and doing next to nothing in others. This season is important for him to prove that he can be a game-changing slot receiver who can complement Parker and Preston Williams.
Expectations are tough to gauge for Wilson. When I consider the other options on this roster, Wilson will more than likely be the third receiver on the depth chart, which would give him a solid chance to make some plays. He will need to stay healthy in order to keep his job next season, so I think he will play hard and prove his worth. I can’t say he’ll put together a 1,000-yard season, but I think it’s safe to say that, if he stays healthy, he’ll put up his best season in Miami yet.