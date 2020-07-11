Miami Dolphins fringe receivers chances of making the 2020 roster
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of receivers on the roster but most will not make the team.
When the Miami Dolphins finally get to training camp, these players may not make the team’s final roster but one could push for a spot.
The Dolphins could have one of the best receiving groups in the AFC if not the NFL but fringe players may not have the best chance to make the roster. With the uncertainty surrounding the pre-season schedule where two games already have been cancelled, players on the edge will face an uphill battle.
Miami has several receivers who will find it a challenge to make the roster or for that matter, the practice squad. We can’t assume we know how many players the Dolphins will keep at receiver but any more than six would be surprising.
Those six will likely be, DeVante Parker, Albert WIlson, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford. Ford may find himself on the edge as well.
Beyond those six only two standout as players to watch in camp. Ricardo Louis and rookie Kirk Merritt. Gary Jennings, Matt Cole, and Mack Hollins, really needed the pre-season games to showcase their value, that may not happen this year.
Louis is interesting because he has experience. He has four years of NFL experience spending his first three seasons with the Browns. He has not recorded a reception since his 2017 season and only has 49 career catches. Hardly enough to believe he can unseat one of the Dolphins top six players but experience will at least help, a little.
As for Merritt, the Dolphins could have a gem on their hands. His athletic ability is through the roof and could rival any of the top receivers in the draft but his entire college career was marred with issues. He started at Oregon State, transferred to Texas A&M after one season that led to him being cut from the program for off-field issues, then spent time at a community college before finally finishing at Arkansas State.
His final college season was productive with over 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. He is a prime example of what a top athlete could have been. Now, Merritt will try and impress his coaches enough to be another outsider to win a job following last year’s Preston Williams impressive camp.
Of course Merritt has to stay focused and make the most out of what will be limited opportunities. Still, of all the fringe receivers, he may stand the best shot to make the roster. He is someone to pay attention to when camp rolls around.